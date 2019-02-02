‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Arrested for DUI

Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested early Thursday morning for driving under the influence.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was booked in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. She was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for driving under the influence.

“Gina Kirschenheiter was stopped for a traffic violation in Rancho Santa Margarita at Santa Margarita Parkway,” public affairs officer Jaimee Blashaw told Us Weekly. “She was arrested for DUI at 12:20 a.m. on January 31 and was released at noon that same day.”

Kirschenheiter released a statement to the outlet on Friday regarding the arrest.

“I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me,” the statement read.

The reality star will have to attend a court hearing on Feb. 28.

Kirschenheiter joined the reality television series during Season 13 in 2018. Sources recently confirmed to the outlet that she is set to return for Season 14, which will begin filming soon. The Bravo series will feature returning stars Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Emily Simpson and Kelly Dodd.

Gina filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, last April.

“It wasn’t easy,” Gina told PEOPLE at the time. “Matt and I were just coming out of the baby, baby, baby-phase and were recognizing that our relationship had run its course. At the same time, he had taken a new job in Los Angeles and was living there during the week. And I had made this commitment to come on this show.”

“All of a sudden, it all collided,” she said.

The couple met before graduating college and were together for 11 years. They share three kids, sons Nicholas, 6, and Luca, 3, and daughter Sienna, 4.

“It’s a huge, huge decision — one of the biggest ever — and I was 23 years old?” she told the outlet. “I wasn’t ready to make a decision about who I was going to spend the rest of my life with at 23. No wonder! We made it work because we made it work. But I’m a completely different person than I was then.”

“On Long Island, marriage is a community thing,” she added. “Your parents, your in-laws, your siblings, your friends, your family — they’re all a part of your relationship. You don’t think about breaking that up. So when we moved to California, it was like, now you only have each other. And you really have to validate that relationship and say, ‘Are we really functioning and working well? Are you really my soulmate who I want to spend the rest of my life with in that way?’”