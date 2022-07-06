Ray J Gets His Sister Brandy's Face Tattooed on His Leg

Ray J is showing sister Brandy some love with a permanent tribute to her on his body. Tuesday, the "One Wish" singer, 41, revealed a new tattoo he got of his sister's face on his leg, giving his followers a look at some of the process. Ray J shared in the caption that he plans to get that whole limb inked with "music," "love," "scriptures," "the vocal bible," "family," "ghosts," "positive words," and "themes – real gothic-like."

"'THE HOLY LEG!'- GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!!" he added. "But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!!" The musician noted that for his full leg tatt, "I had to start with my best friend!!" referring to "The Boy Is Mine" singer. In the post, fans could see Ray J getting inked as Brandy's 1995 song "Best Friend" played in the background. It was clear she loved her brother's sweet gesture, commenting alongside multiple heart emojis, "Brooooooo."

One of Ray J's followers commented, "I absolutely LOVE you and Brandy's relationship you guys have been my two favorites since way back," as another chimed in, "I love this!!!! Most people wait until someone passes away to take a tattoo of them to prove how much they loved them!! I love that he did this while she's here to see and know how much her brother loves her!!!!"

Brandy showed her affection for her brother earlier this year as she celebrated his 41st birthday. "Happy Birthday to a genius that can do it all," Brandy wrote in January on Instagram. "I love you so much and I am so proud to be your sister. You are growing, healing, and focusing everyday on making a safe space for all of us." She continued, "May your day be filled with so much joy, laughter and love ♥️ I love you. Everybody wish my heart @rayj a #HappyBirthdayRayJ Love ."

In the post, Ray J appeared with his two kids, 2-year-old son Epik and 4-year-old daughter Melody, both of whom he shares with Princess Love. "God is the greatest," he said in the video attached. "Forget the clubs, forget the yachts, forget the parties, man. I'm with my kids, man, for my birthday. And that's all that matters to me."