Brandy Details Her Plans for the Holiday Season and Reveals Her 'Theme' for This Year (Exclusive)

2020 has been a challenging year for many as a result of the pandemic, and with COVID-19 still in play, it's only becoming more of a challenge. With the holidays right around the corner, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding families and loved ones and how they'll safely spend their time together this year. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, actress and singer Brandy revealed how she and her family plan on spending their time together this season and how she will use her holiday "theme" of "gratitude" to help families in need.

"I'm a homebody, I love decorating my home," Brandy explained. "I just love getting the kind of candles that make your house smell like pine trees and being with family. We all spend the holidays here at my home, so I go all out for my family in terms of decorations and just making it feel warm and cozy, and we cook and just play games." She further detailed how it's important for her family to share their appreciation for one another.

"We talk about the things that we appreciate about each other and just try to create as many memories during this holiday season as we possibly can," she continued. While questions still remain on how families will be able to celebrate this year, one thing is for sure: food scarcity is high right now. The talented singer wanted to do her part in helping those in need, so she teamed up with TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods for their #CarolForACause campaign that benefits Feeding America to help provide families in need this holiday season.

"I love giving back and I thought it was such a great cause, being able to help someone have a better holiday is such a feeling that you can't really describe," the 41-year-old explained on why this was a must for her.

Starting Nov. 17, fans can look forward to artists like Brandy posting an Instagram Reel of her singing her favorite holiday carol and consumers can partake through Dec. 27 by posting their own. For each Reel that uses the hashtag #CarolForACause, $10 will be donated to Feeding America — which is the equivalent of 100 meals — and they will continue to donate up to $1 million.

"Especially [during] times like these, you want people that you love to know how much you appreciate them, even the ones that you don't know personally," Brandy said. "This is why I wanted to be part of this campaign is because I get a chance to reach people and spread joy to people that I don't even really know, but I know that giving and being there for people who are really in need, I know that that will make them feel appreciated and feel gratitude." For more on Brandy and your other favorite artists, keep it here at PopCulture.com.