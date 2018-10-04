‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Marion ‘Pooch’ Hall Arrested for DUI After Having 2-Year-Old Drive for Him

Ray Donovan actor Marion “Pooch” Hall was arrested for DUI and child endangerment Wednesday night.

TMZ reports that Hall, who portrays Daryll on the drama series, was taken into police custody in Burbank, California at around 7:30 p.m. local time after authorities received calls from concerned witness of a car driving erratically.

Witnesses reported seeing Hall’s 2-year-old son behind the wheel on his father’s lap. The car, which was being steered by the toddler, eventually veered off the road and into a parked car. Witnesses also claimed that the child was crying and his car seat, which was not installed, was lying on the floor in the backseat.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that when they arrived at the scene, Hall was having difficulty walking and smelled strongly of alcohol. The actor’s blood alcohol level was recorded to be more than three times the legal limit, ticking in at 0.25.

Neither Hall nor his son, or any bystanders, were injured in the incident, and Hall was immediately taken into police custody.

The 2-year-old was released into his mother’s custody. The actor remains in jail on $100,000 bail.

Hall has not released a statement regarding the incident.

Hall is far from the only Hollywood name to see themselves whisked away in handcuffs in recent weeks.

In September, Wizards of Waverly place alum David Henrie was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he was found to be in possession of a loaded gun while passing through a TSA screening. The actor reportedly had a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol concealed in his bag and was released from a local police station on $10,000 bail. He has since been charged with carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.

In a statement following the incident, Henrie claimed that it was an accident and he had forgotten that the gun was in his bag. Along with taking full responsibility for the incident, he thanked “the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”

Just a few days later, Henrie’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Daniel Samonas, who portrayed Dean Moriarty on the Disney Channel series, was arrested Pershing County, Nevada and booked for driving under the influence. Samonas was reportedly attending Burning Man at the time of the arrest and had been “driving recklessly” through populated areas of the city.