Rasual Butler’s Daughter Breaks Silence About Father’s Death

Rasual Butler’s daughter, Raven Butler, posted an invitation to a memorial service for the late NBA star and his wife on Instagram on Friday.

“Come celebrate,” reads the caption with a heart emoji. The invitation welcomes all to join Butler and Leah LaBelle’s “family and close friends” at the service, which will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. The memorial will take place at Potter’s House at One L.A. Rather than wallowing in grief, Raven Butler and the rest of the family intends to “celebrate their lives with a memorial service.”

Rasual Butler and Leah LaBelle passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Butler reportedly lost control of his Range Rover while driving in Studio City, California. The vehicle hit a parking meter, flipped over, and struck a wall. Both Butler and LaBelle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Butler was speeding at the time of the crash. The autopsies were completed today, and the medical examiner named their causes of death “multiple traumatic injuries.” Police are further investigating the cause of the one-car crash, and are awaiting toxicology to reports to determine whether alcohol was involved.

Butler and his daughter were apparently very close. The former NBA star posted a heartfelt tribute to Raven just days before his passing. “My daughter is so [wavy]! Her Aura, spirit, style, creativity, intellect, passion and understanding for her age is a beautiful thing to watch as very proud father!” Butler wrote.

“She understands things about being solid many adults struggle with! [Raven Svea] I Love you with every single element of human anatomy that allows me to be here in the physical as your father, friend, partner and inspiration for everything driving me to be the ultimate best version of me,” he concluded.

Raven Butler wrote that there would be a individual services for both her father and LaBelle, held in their respective hometowns of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Seattle, Washington. She promised more details on those events soon.

Leah LaBelle was an R&B singer signed to Epic Records. She was best known for competing on the third season of American Idol, against such talents as Fantasia Barrino and Jennifer Hudson. LaBelle came in 12th place on the show.