Rapper Rich the Kid Suffers Major Injury in UTV Crash

Rapper Rich the Kid is reportedly recovering in the hospital after a devastating UTV accident on Saturday.

The rapper, known for songs like “Plug Walk,” “Lost It” and more recently “Splashin,” was riding a four-wheeler in Calabasas, California this weekend, according to a report by TMZ. He was with some friends driving the recreation vehicle around the city when he pulled into an empty dirt lot to do donuts. There, he flipped the UTV.

Rich the Kid, was driving a Polaris RZR, which thankfully has a frame roof. The structure may have offered the rapper some protection, but it was still a dire situation. Paramedics were reportedly called immediately, but firefighters arrived first. An ambulance and state police followed, and Rich the Kid who was given emergency treatment on the scene.

After stabilizing him, first responders transported Rich the Kid to a hospital. The specifics of his injuries and their severity is still unclear, though eyewitnesses told TMZ that it was bad. They added that EMTs were taking the injuries seriously as well. One reportedly even warned that Rich the Kid would probably not recover full use of his hand for some time.

Rich the Kid and his representatives have yet to issue an official statement on the crash. However, his injuries have not kept the rapper off of social media. He posted a photo from his hospital bed on Saturday night, revealing a heavily bandaged and bloody hand. With no further comment, he got right back to posting about his ongoing music projects on Sunday morning.

“Me and slime got a smash for y’all,” he tweeted the next day, along with a video taken in a recording studio with Young Thug. “Hope y’all ready for the album.”

Me & slime got a smash for y’all @youngthug 😩🤮🤢 hope y’all ready for the album 🤫 pic.twitter.com/7w4U8VLz5g — RICH THE KID (@richthekid) December 30, 2018

If he was trying to minimize his injuries, it worked. In the replies, fans asked Rich the Kid all about his new music endeavors, saying nothing of the reports of his crash. Meanwhile, his Instagram Story is updated, but his last real post was a picture of himself sitting on his UTV at a gas station, giving a triumphant middle finger to the camera.

“I got bored,” he wrote in the caption. “Bike life.”

Here, some fans remarked on the accident. Many asked for updates on the young rapper’s health, while others mocked his cockiness in the post. There are still no updates on Rich the Kid’s health at the time of this writing.