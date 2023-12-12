Rapper Rich the Kid Arrested During Bomb Threat

The 'Plug Walk' rapper was hit with two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly crossed police tape to get into his hotel.

Rapper Rich the Kid was arrested early Monday at a Miami Beach hotel. The musician, whose real name is Dimitri Roger, was taken into police custody and charged with resisting an officer without violence and trespassing, both misdemeanor charges, after he allegedly refused to follow police orders during a bomb threat investigation.

According to an arrest affidavit, per Fox 35, officers were on the scene at the SLS Hotel at 17th Street and Collins Avenue at around 1 a.m. local time investigating a bomb threat. Although officers established a perimeter one block in every direction with caution tape, the "Plug Walk" rapper approached the tape and told officers he needed to get to his hotel. When an officer advised the 31-year-old not to cross the tape because of an ongoing investigation, explaining that doing so would result in his arrest, Roger told the officer, "I'll bond out in 20 minutes."

Multiple officers reported witnessing Roger cross under the police tape despite the warnings. The rapper then reportedly continued onto the property, saying, stop me," as he jumped the fence onto the hotel property. Roger entered the hotel during a K-9 unit sweep. According to the affidavit, an officer ordered him to leave the building. Roger allegedly exited the building and went out onto the hotel's driveway, where he "continued to linger."

He was ultimately arrested and transported to the Miami Beach Police Headquarters on two misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence and trespassing. He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $2,000 bond. According to arrest records, his bond has been submitted.

The incident marks the latest controversy for the rapper, who found himself at the center of infidelity allegations amid his relationship with fiancée Tori Brixx, who is also the mother of his child. Amid the accusations, Roger in May took to social media to issue a public apology, writing alongside a gallery of images of himself and Brixx, "I'd like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything. I'm a grown man I've done wrong and I'm owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years...I'm not like these other...I know I've been wrong and will fix it love you [Tori Brixx] and I am so sorry."