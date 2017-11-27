New Details Revealed About Drugs That Led to Rapper Lil Peep’s Death

Rapper Lil Peep died in Tuscon, AZ, on Nov. 15, with his death being categorized as a suspected overdose. Now, Tucson Police are reportedly investigating whether the opioid fentanyl playing a role in the 21-year-old’s death, TMZ reports.

Authorities are looking into the possibility that the Xanax pills consumed by the rapper before his death were laced with the substance, which can cause death with the smallest of doses.

Before his death, the musician, real name Gustav Åhr, posted a video on social media in which he said he had taken prescription drugs and other substances. “I’m good, I’m not sick,” he said in the clip.

The rapper’s older brother Karl Åhr, who goes by Oskar, told People that he believes Peep’s death was an accident.

“We [the family] have heard there was some sort of substance he did not expect to be involved in the substance he was taking,” Oskar said. “He thought he could take what he did, but he had been given something and he didn’t realize what it was.”

“It was an accident, it really was an accident,” Oskar continued, noting that his brother “was not struggling” at the time of his death.

“He was super happy with where he was in life.”

Oskar added that his brother was always happy to hear how his music positively affected fans’ lives.

“He was so proud when he heard that there were people in the world who wanted to kill themselves, and then they didn’t because they listened to his music,” Oskar said. “He was helping people, he was not somebody who needed help.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @lilpeep