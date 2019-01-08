Rapper Cupcakke Hospitalized After Leaving Messages About Suicide on Social Media

Rapper CupcakKE startled fans with an apparently suicidal post on social media on Monday, and turned up in the hospital a short time later.

The 21-year-old rapper posted a terrifying message on Twitter on Monday, reading simply, “I’m about to commit suicide.” A few hours later, she posted a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram, adding, “Thank you for everything y’all have done for me i really appreciate it.” According to a report by PEOPLE, however, she is now in recovery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CupcakKe was taken to the hospital early on Tuesday morning, the Chicago Police Department told reporters. She received a mental evaluation and is still getting treatment. Many friends and collaborators reached out to her in the confusion, including comedian Elijah Daniel, who contacted police immediately to get help for CupcakKe.

im about to commit suicide — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 8, 2019



“I’ve never felt so relieved and sad at the same time,” he wrote after learning that she was safe. “[CupcakKe] I love you more than you’ll ever know. you’re one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing, and you’re not leaving us. We won’t let it happen.”

When a fan advised Daniel to stop tweeting about CupcakKe out of respect for her privacy, he called it out as silencing of mental health rhetoric.

“Tweets like this piss me the f- off,” he wrote, “y’all are all MENTAL HEALTH… DRINK WATER… 24/7 but when someone is actually literally crying out for help y’all turn to crickets and shut up.”

ive never felt so relieved and sad at the same time, @CupcakKe_rapper i love you more than you’ll ever know. you’re one of the sweetest souls ive ever had the pleasure of knowing, and you’re not leaving us. we won’t let it happen. — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019



Singer Charli XCX, who has collaborated with CupcakKE in the past, wrote a heartfelt note to the struggling rapper as well, which she posted on Twitter.

“You are one of the most unique, genuine and loving people I have ever met in this industry,” she wrote. “You are such a HUGE inspiration so many kids, to so many artists, to me. Whenever you walk into a room or onto a stage you exude so much LOVE and the energy in the room turns electric. You are powerful.”

“People believe in you,” Charli XCX went on. “People want to listen to every word you have to say. People are inspired. You have taught me and so many others so much about being ourselves, embracing exactly who we are and being proud of where we come from and what we stand for. You have so much more to teach.”

“The world would never be the same without you. We all love you SO MUCH CupcakKe. From the bottom of our hearts. Please stay strong. Please confide in friends and family. You are such a beautiful and wonderful person and we simply cannot lose you,” she concluded.

Iggy Azalea reached out as well in a tweet of her own.

Sending love to @CupcakKe_rapper ❤️ I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel.

I hope you’ll take some time with those that really know YOU best;

then when you’re ready come back stronger than ever! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 8, 2019



“I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel,” she wrote. “I hope you’ll take some time with those that really know YOU best; then when you’re ready come back stronger than ever!”

CupcakKe has been a staple of the rap scene since 2012, with a few major viral hits and a mixtape on Rolling Stone’s “40 Best Rap Albums of 2016” list. Her latest release was a studio album titled Eden, which came out in November of 2018.



If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).