Rapper Charged With Cyberstalking and Burglary

Florida-based rapper Jackboy, real name Pierre Delince, wound up behind bars over the weekend. The "Where I'm From" singer, who was previously signed to Kodak Black's label before going independent, is facing burglary and cyberstalking charges after he was arrested in St. Lucie County, Florida on Saturday, Sept. 16.



At this time, details of Jackboy's arrest remain unclear. Arrest records obtained by XXL revealed the rapper was taken into custody by the Port St. Lucie Police Department in connection to a domestic violence incident with a dating partner. He was booked on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and stalking of the cyber variety. Jackboy, 26, spent a small amount of time in jail before he was released later Saturday on a $5,000 surety bond. The musician hasn't commented on his arrest at this time.

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This is far from Jackboy's first run-in with the law. In March 2021, the rapper was arrested in Georgia on charges of gun possession after police found two unregistered firearms in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Although Jackboy told police he didn't know who the firearms belonged to, since he was a convicted felon, It was illegal for him to be in close proximity to guns. The "Pressure" rapper was arrested and booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, though Jonathan L. Adams, the Monroe County D.A., later decided not to move forward with the charges. Two years prior, in 2019, the musician was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence and holding a controlled substance on his person (marijuana). He was also booked for a parole violation and other vehicle-related offenses.



Jackboy rose to fame in 2016 after releasing his mixtape Stick Up Kid. He went on to release several albums, including New Jack City, JackNDaBox, and Lost in My Head, collaborating with artists including Lil Yachty. The musician was previously signed to Kodak Black's label, Sniper Gang Records, but after an apparent falling out, Jackboy went independent. Last year, he released his latest album Majorly Independent.



Jackboy has mostly laid low in 2023. Although his Trust The Process album was scheduled to debut via 1804 Records and Empire on Sept. 11, HipHopDX reports the project has been delayed without a firm release date.