Randy Quaid Claims Hollywood Execs Use ‘Contract Killers’ to Protect Offenders

Randy Quaid wants viewers who watch the Golden Globes tonight to remember that some Hollywood producers use “retired Israeli gov contract killers and spies” to “protect rapists, wealthy pedophiles and property thieves,” according to him.

The Independence Day actor posted three tweets about Sunday’s Globes, attempting to shine a light on the darker side of Hollywood.

“Tonight if you attend or watch the Golden Globes just remember a faction of our industry’s lawyers and producers uses retired Israeli gov contract killers and spies to protect rapists, wealthy pedophiles, and property thieves,” Quaid wrote. “They deliver clueless celebrities to tickle the fancy of their political agenda’s supporters; they use scandalmongers like Michael Wolff to warp truth with plausible falsehoods to attack and discredit their enemy which appears to be America itself.”

He concluded, “Their hatred is implacable. They’re the reason my Golden Globe is locked up in a police evidence room along with my Bible.”

Quaid’s reference to Israeli spies is likely a nod to Ronan Farrow’s report that Harvey Weinstein hired Black Cube, a group made up of former Mossad and Israeli intelligence officers, to keep tabs on women and journalists who might go public with allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Quaid also called Michael Wolff, the author of Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House, a “scandalmonger.” Wolff’s book centers on the first year of President Donald Trump’s administration. During his career, Wolff has been criticized and there are several inaccuracies in his book.

Quaid previously criticised Wolff on Jan. 6, writing that Wolff’s Newser.com “should be targeted and crushed for pulling negative key words from any given story about you.”

1/2 Stars and name value artists who wonder who is relentlessly truncating negative story’s to defame you on google just know it’s Michael Wolff and his evil company https://t.co/bjHPq7Bomy which is truly a StarWhacker media shit hole. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) January 6, 2018

2/2 Michael Wolff’s company https://t.co/yFyuzZPTWv should be targeted and crushed for pulling negative key words from any given story about you, retitling and selling advertising, leaving you as roadkill. #GoldenGlobes2018 #starwhacker — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) January 6, 2018

The Golden Globes start at 8 p.m. ET on NBC tonight. Several actresses will be protesting sexual harassment with “Time’s Up” pins and by wearing all black.