Ralphie May Remembered With Jokes

Comedian Ralphie May passed away on Oct. 6 at age 45, with TMZ reporting that the Last Comic Standing alum died of cardiac arrest after battling pneumonia for six weeks.

Since his death, Twitter users have an unearthed an old tweet of May’s from 2013 in which he expressed a wish for after his death.

I hope when I die people make jokes about me, don’t cry for me. Life is great. — Ralphie May (@Ralphie_May) December 5, 2013

“I hope when I die people make jokes about me, don’t cry for me,” the tweet read. “Life is great.”

Twitter instantly obliged, paying tribute to May in fitting fashion with jokes that made fellow users laugh and even spit out their coffee (in GIF form).

Keep scrolling for Twitter’s best jokes in remembrance of May.

Some made jokes about May’s life…

Ralphie May 1972-2017 which ironically was also his blood pressure — John (@JohnCarson64) October 7, 2017

Was this tweet written by his 3rd or 4th chin? — Pootie Tang (@Pootie_Tang666) October 7, 2017

rip Ralphie, just like every shirt you’ve ever put on. — Roberto Torres (@Rob02150) October 8, 2017

…while others offered cracks about his death.

Normally, the death of a famous person weighs heavily on our hearts & minds. With your passing, we all now have hernias.#RIPRalphieMay — Brian E (@MysticRhythms87) October 7, 2017

They say celebrity deaths come in threes, and I think #RalphieMay just took care of all three at once. — Donald G. Fletcher (@DonaldGFletcher) October 7, 2017

Ralphie became the first angel with chicken wings instead of feathered wings. — Nich West (@ManicWest) October 7, 2017

Some fans mused about what kind of legacy May would leave.

McDonald’s stock just dropped 10 points. #RIPRalphie — david r (@Tacostorm1) October 7, 2017

@Ralphie_May In a generous gesture, Ralphie willed his body to a poor family who will burn it to heat their home for 3 years. #HeIsNotDead — Rob Pivarnik (@Kinravip) December 5, 2013

Every buffet in Vegas just had a celebration and a lot more crab legs! — Nick Schoonover (@NickSchoonover) October 7, 2017

