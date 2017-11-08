Celebrity

Ralphie May Remembered With Jokes

Comedian Ralphie May passed away on Oct. 6 at age 45, with TMZ reporting that the Last Comic […]

By

Comedian Ralphie May passed away on Oct. 6 at age 45, with TMZ reporting that the Last Comic Standing alum died of cardiac arrest after battling pneumonia for six weeks.

Since his death, Twitter users have an unearthed an old tweet of May’s from 2013 in which he expressed a wish for after his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I hope when I die people make jokes about me, don’t cry for me,” the tweet read. “Life is great.”

Twitter instantly obliged, paying tribute to May in fitting fashion with jokes that made fellow users laugh and even spit out their coffee (in GIF form).

Keep scrolling for Twitter’s best jokes in remembrance of May.

Life

Some made jokes about May’s life…

Death

…while others offered cracks about his death.

Legacy

Some fans mused about what kind of legacy May would leave.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Ralphie_May

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts