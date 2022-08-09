Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Arrested at LAX

Rapper Slim Jxmmi was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, and he may be facing some serious legal issues now. According to a report by TMZ, Slim Jxmmi was taken into custody by Customs and Border Patrol upon arriving back in the U.S. from Canada. There was an existing warrant for his arrest from the state of Georgia for alleged possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Slim Jxmmi is the stage name of Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown. He is the elder of the two brothers that formed Rae Sremmurd a decade ago, producing iconic hits like "Black Beatles." According to TMZ, Aaquil's arrest this weekend was related to marijuana possession allegations from about two years ago. His lawyer, Steve Sadow, told reporters that this was an unfortunate error in communication and that the case has actually already been settled. He said that the news simply wasn't passed down to the probation office or the Border Patrol agents they were in contact with.

(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

"Nearly two years ago, Aaquil entered a plea to a marijuana offense in Cobb County, Georgia," Sadow explained. "He was placed on probation. In early June 2022, the mother of his child filed an untruthful complaint with the Cobb County Police Department, which led to an arrest warrant being issued. Aaquil was not arrested on that warrant. Instead, a Cobb County Magistrate Judge held a hearing on July 20, 2022 and dismissed the warrant."

"Unfortunately, the Cobb County Probation Office was not made aware that the arrest warrant was dismissed and thus failed to withdraw its probation violation warrant," Sadow continued. "When Aaquil came back from Canada into LA airport, he was arrested on the probation violation warrant. We expect that warrant to be withdrawn in the next day or so, and then Aaquil will be released."

Aaquil was arrested on a flight from Canada into LAX, which explains the involvement of Border Patrol in his detention. He is reportedly being held without bail in L.A., but it's not clear which jail facility he is in. A judge in California has already authorized his extradition back to Georgia.

If the charges against him go forward as they are, Aaquil could reportedly face up to 30 years in prison. Sadow seems confident that that won't be the case, but the authorities are moving forward regardless. There has been no statement directly from Aaquil at this time.