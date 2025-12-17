Radio Personality Dies After Recently Announcing Terminal Diagnosis: Dave Monk Was 72

British radio host Dave Monk has died. He was 72.

Monk announced in 2023 just after retiring from the radio world that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Despite initially beating the cancer, it returned earlier this year and spread quickly. He announced a terminal diagnosis last month on November 20.

“I’m not scared of death, but I’d rather it not to have come quite yet,” he told the BBC, his former employer, in an interview.

Monk was one of the BBC’s most famous radio hosts during his time at the station, and was known as “the voice of Essex.” Robert Thompson, the BBC’s current director of production, said he has had a “remarkable impact on the county.”

“From solicitor to broadcaster, there was nothing Dave couldn’t do, and he taught us all to grab hold of every opportunity and go after it,” he added.

He joined BBC’s Essex station in 1986, and over time went on to interview some of the most famous Brits, like Vera Lynn, Tony Blair, and Paul McCartney.

He was well-known for his philanthropic work, as well, and was a heavy contributor to local charities dealing with topics like hospice care, Parkinson’s disease, and drug addiction.

The Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, said he was an “iconic figure” not just because of his voice on the radio, “but also his warmth, his stature, and what he got involved with.”

During his final broadcast in 2023, he signed off with advice for his listeners.

“Look after yourself, have a lot of fun, and don’t forget, the more you laugh, the more you live,” he said.