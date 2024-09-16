WABC radio host and former television anchor Rita Cosby is suing for unspecified damages after she says she was seriously injured when a sound speaker fell on her head. In a new lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court, according to the New York Post, Cosby, 59, names the city, Catholic Charities, and a Staten Island Company as defendants in connection to the June 2023 incident.

The incident reportedly occurred while Cosby was attending the Catholic Charities event at the Museum of Natural History on June 7, 2023. Details of the event are scarce, but Cosby claims in the suit that a JBL speaker fell and hit her on the head. Cosby reportedly sustained serious injuries as a result, though she did not detail those injuries in the suit.

The lawsuit was filed against the city, Catholic Charities, and the Staten Island Company Pro Sho Sound Services, which provided video, audio, and staging services for the fundraiser. None of those named in the suit commented on the news, and Cosby has not publicly addressed the lawsuit at this time. Cosby is suing for unspecified damages. Further information is not available at this time.

Cosby is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who is known for "pushing past the 'fluff' questions and digging deeper," according to her KMFO profile. She's made national headlines for her interviews with the likes of Mike Tyson and Michale Jackson, as well as David Berkowitz (aka "The Son of Sam"), who wrote to her during the October 2002 D.C. sniper shootings, according to her NBC News profile. Her interview with flight attendant Anne Marie Smith led to a U.S. Attorney's Office investigation of Rep. Gary Condit for obstruction of justice and witness tampering in 2001. October 11, 2010 was declared "Rita Cosby Day" in the State of New York for her "extraordinary journalism and exemplary service on behalf of her community."

Cosby notably worked for Fox News from 1995 to 2005 and currently co-hosts the Cats & Cosby show on WABC radio. She has won three Emmy Awards, the National Foundation for Women Legislators' 2003 Media Award for Excellence, and the 2002 Association of Women in Communications Headliner Award, among others. She is also a best-selling author who wrote Blonde Ambition: The Untold Story Behind Anna Nicole Smith's Death in 2007 and her memoir, Quiet Hero: Secrets From My Father's Past, in 2010. Both books became New York Times bestsellers.