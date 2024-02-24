Morning Host Returns to TV After Kidnapping Plot

After leaving morning TV due to a shocking kidnapping plot against her, Holly Willoughby is making a return. The 42-year-old daytime TV staple will step back in front of cameras after signing a one-year deal with ITV to return to Dancing on Ice. According to The Sun, the This Morning alum reportedly has a "rolling contract" with an option to quit if she wants a longer break.

Despite sharing the hosting duties with former co-host Phillip Schofield, he will not be returning amid the fallout of his departure from ITV last year. Instead, Willoughby will reunite with another pal, Stephen Mulhern. The pair originally co-hosted a children's show together called Ministry of Mayhem, later changed to Holly and Stephen's Saturday Shakedown.

Morning Show Favorite on 'Indefinite Leave' After Kidnapping Plot Revealedhttps://t.co/rB5am2z9Y2 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) October 8, 2023

Mulhern also subbed in to co-host with Willoughby last year after Schofield ended up contracting COVID. "Everyone is absolutely delighted Holly has decided to return – she's such an integral and popular part of Dancing On Ice," a source told The Sun. "Holly feels happy and energised and new co-host Stephen is thrilled she's on board. He's sent a supportive message already."

The source tells The Sun that Mulhern's arrival on the show may have been the key reason she agreed to return to the series. "Holly is already feeling more relaxed about being back on screens as she will be stood by a close friend," they said. "He's the comfort blanket that she needed to keep her calm about ­coming back, especially given they started their telly careers together."

Another major hurdle was ensuring that Willoughby felt safe and secure at all times. Willoughby left her ITV host position in the wake of an alleged kidnapping and murder plot that left her "terrified to leave her house." According to the Daily Mail, Mulhern went the extra mile to assist the show and to comfort his former co-host.

"Holly didn't go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified," a source told The Daily Mail. "'So Stephen went round to see her where they talked it all through. She then started to veer towards doing the show. Stephen is so excited. They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly's side after what has been such a difficult time."