Take a Peek at Rachael Ray’s Latest Yummy Food Photos on Instagram

Rachael Ray has some great things cooking this fall in preparation for her new book. The celebrity chef has been cranking out the hits on Instagram lately, sharing recipes for everything from snacks to feasts.

Ray is gearing up for a busy fall, centering around her upcoming book, Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life. The TV host will embark on a book tour in support of the publication, and has also announced some pop-up restaurants in partnership with Uber Eats in select cities at the same time. More info on this is coming soon, according to Ray’s website.

The new book comes out on Oct. 15, but fans do not have to wait that long to get in the kitchen. Ray has been posting some mouth-watering menu items on her website and social media in recent weeks. They come complete with recipes, photos and sometimes short anecdotes from Ray herself. It is not clear if these recipes come from the new book, but either way they are delectable.

Rachael Ray 50 serves as both a cookbook and a memoir for Ray, who has been a staple of food-related media for almost two decades now. It is expected to revisit some of her career highs while still bringing fresh new flavors to fans of all ages.

Here is a look at what Ray has been cooking up in her own kitchen, both on and off of TV.

End-of-Summer Gluten-Free Mexican Corn and Zucchini Mac and Cheese

Ray combined her ideals of Mexican street corn with macaroni and cheese for this dish, then tied them together with zucchini. She notes this as an easy, tasty option for gluten-free families, or for anyone trying to mix it up.

“Street corn — or elote — is more popular than ever,” Ray wrote on her site. “It’s even become a popular theme for a seasonal salad bowl featured at Sweetgreen. Here’s a mash-up of street corn, extra veggies and every kids’ favorite — mac and cheese.”

This mac and cheese fusion serves six people.

Smoky Sloppy Joe Nachos

Many of Ray’s recipes take snack or appetizer foods and turn them into full-blown meals, as with this Sloppy Joe Nacho dish. The hearty finger food includes beef, cheese and bacon, and is expected to serve six people.

Miso Messy Corn

Ray is a master of spicing up conventional dishes, and her corn recipe is no exception. She pulls out all the stops on this proudly messy offering, which can serve about four people on its own, or work as a side to other meals. On her website, Ray also notes that corn does not necessarily have to be in season for this to work.

“When corn is not in season, saute frozen grilled or fire-roasted corn kernels (12-16 ounces) in the butter and miso mixture,” she wrote.

BLAST Tacos: Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Shrimp and Tomato Tacos

In this acronym masterpiece, Ray brings together the classic BLT with tacos to make one creative new fusion dish. They are admittedly preparation heavy, but they are worth every second. Ray’s recipe serves four people.

Steak Cobb Salad with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Even on light menu items, Ray finds a way to make them fun, as in this filling steak cobb salad. The proportions laid out here are expected to serve about 4 people, and Ray notes that even her husband is a big fan of this one, despite being a picky eater.

“[John] rarely gets excited about salad, [but] he’s so in love with this blue cheese vinaigrette,” she wrote. “He literally looks forward to salad and has requested me [to make] this dressing [on] several nights — so now I just make it ahead and leave it in a squirt bottle in the fridge.”

Grilled Buffalo Shrimp With Yogurt Blue-Ranch Dip

Ray brings together some seemingly unrelated ingredients for one delectable seafood treat here. The grilled shrimp is tossed in Buffalo sauce before it is dipped in her homemade blue cheese-ranch sauce, made with Greek yogurt. This one serves about four people, though Ray recommends having a side on hand.

Buttermilk-Brined Southern Fried Chicken

This recipe requires quite a bit of preparation, but it is worth it once all is said and done. Ray recommends brining the chicken for between 12 and 24 hours before the real cooking even begins. The recipe serves between four and six people.

‘Crabonara’ with Corn

“So I make pasta carbonara more than most any Italian food on the planet because it is my husband’s favorite pasta or meal—both!—period,” Ray wrote of this meal. “This version marries crab and end-of-summer sweet corn with the classic creamy sauce that in fact (traditionally) contains no cream at all. Tempering eggs or egg yolks with hot pasta water creates the silky, creamy consistency of the sauce.”

The “crabonara” with corn is expected to serve between four and six people.

Spanish-Style Chili with Chimichurri

Ray’s take on Spanish-style chili is a perfect all-in-one meal, with chorizo and potatoes transforming it into a filling option. The dish serves between four and six people.

Hot and Sweet Sausage Ragu with Rosemary and Pecorino

This simple classic brings sweet and hot Italian sausage together over a dish of pasta. It can serve as many as six people, and it takes about an hour to put together.

Dippable Dinner: Extra Thick Chili with Refried Beans, Beef and Chorizo

Here, Ray takes the classic refried beans to their flavorful extreme with plenty of cheese, sauce and of course, spice. This vegetarian appetizer is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and also works as a full-on meal in its own right as well. It serves between six and eight people.

Cheese Ball Football

Finally, Ray is offering fans this clever appetizer for football season featuring a cream cheese football with American cheese “laces.” The dish serves between six and eight people, and can be scooped with any tortilla chips, crackers or even celery sticks.