R. Kelly Will Be Ordered to Pay 6-Figure Sum to Victim

R. Kelly has additional punishment besides the current 30 years he was sentenced to in his Brooklyn racketeering case. The disgraced R&B singer was also recently found guilty of six counts of child pornography in his hometown of Illinois. He is awaiting sentencing. Until then, a federal judge has demanded that Kelly pay $300,000 to his victims for exposing them to STDs. Several women have come forward with allegations that Kelly exposed them to herpes during their sexual encounter, and never disclosed it prior to their intimate moments. The restitution order made by U.S. District Judge Ann Connelly is still being finalized. The money will also go toward psychotherapy.

Faith Rodgers, one of Kelly's former girlfriends and victims, told her story publicly in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries that aired on Lifetime. During their year-long relationship, Rodgers alleged Kelly would lock her up when she didn't adequately sexually please him. She also accused him of videotaping their intimate moments without her knowledge and permission, only for him to try and use it as blackmail in an attempt to stop her from speaking out. Rodgers, who began dating Kelly when she was 19, says she discovered Kelly had herpes after he'd already given it to her. She also alleges he even introduced her to one of the five women he allegedly said he was "raising," who were also in sexual relationships with him.

In a lawsuit against Kelly, Rodgers has asked for him to turn over documents to include "all documentation regarding your sexually transmitted infection status for the past five years" — such as any medications, diagnoses, and related documents, Page Six reported in 2020. A former physician testified at his Brooklyn trial that he began treating Kelly for herpes around 2007.

Several other women took the stand to testify that they also contracted herpes from Kelly. His legal team has yet to comment publicly on the restitution order.