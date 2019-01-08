R. Kelly Reportedly Under Criminal Investigation Following Explosive Docuseries

A new criminal investigation into R. Kelly has reportedly been opened following the release of the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.

Stories and allegations of sexual assault have followed R. Kelly for many years, though he has continually denied all the claims against him. In the wake of the Me Too movement, several of his alleged victims banded together to share their stories in the Lifetime series. According to a report by TMZ, the District Attorney’s Office in Fulton County, Georgia took notice.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said that it was launched as a direct result of the documentary. They said that investigators have contacted more than one of the survivors depicted on screen, including Asante McGee, who claims that she was held prisoner in Kelly’s home until she could escape.

The chief investigator was identified as Cynthia Nwokocha. She reportedly reached out to the lawyer for the family of Joycelyn Savage, who feature prominently in the documentary. The family is being cooperative, while Savage herself has not been seen in public for some time.

Meanwhile, investigators are reportedly looking for any further information available from anyone who spent time in Kelly’s former home in Atlanta. Kelly has been accused of brainwashing many of the women in his orbit, and even operating a “sex cult” out of his home.

The district attorney has not commented on the budding case. Sources say that a massive influx of calls came in after Surviving R. Kelly first aired. The docuseries consisted of six parts, and aired across two nights last Thursday and Friday.

The series documents not only Kelly’s alleged crime, but how cases involving black women are treated differently than others. The survivors show a remarkable solidarity, arguing that the attacks on them have been ignored or even covered up because they are women of color.

The allegations against Kelly go all the way back to the mid 1990s, when Kelly illegally married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah when he was 27. The marriage was annulled one year later, and Aaliyah later sued to have it expunged from all court records.

A few years later, Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography. The singer had allegedly made graphic sex videos of himself with underage girls. However, he claimed that he was not the man shown on tape, and was ultimately found not guilty.

Allegations against Kelly have come and gone ever since, with few actual consequences for the singer. From the looks of it, however, that could change soon. Surviving R. Kelly is now streaming on MyLifetime.com