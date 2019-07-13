R. Kelly Investigators Allegedly Found 20 Sex Tapes With Minors

Investigators working on one of the cases against R. Kelly have reportedly unearthed 20 video tapes of the singer having sex with minors. According to a report by TMZ, these tapes came largely from Kelly’s ex-staffers, who worked with federal prosecutors. Kelly was arrested on Thursday on a 13-count indictment, and it may soon get longer.

Attorney Gerald Griggs told reporters about the 20 videos recently uncovered by federal investigators. Griggs represents the family of Jocelyn Savage, as well as others building a case against Kelly. Other sources in federal law enforcement reportedly confirmed his claim and were able to identify the girls on tape as underage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Investigators reportedly got these new tapes from Kelly’s former enablers, both past and present. Many allegations against Kelly have claimed that his personal staff facilitated his predatory behavior, but Griggs said that some of those staffers have “flipped.”

It has long been a part of the allegations against Kelly that he recorded his sexual encounters on video, including those with allegedly underage girls. As far back as the 1990s, there were videos circulating appearing to show Kelly engaged in pedophilia, yet he has beaten the charges for that long as well.

In last year’s docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, it was laid out in broad terms. Kelly’s accusers claimed that there were processes in place for Kelly’s wicked behavior, and that he did not act alone. Even in that series some staff members admitted to helping Kelly keep his sexual predation a secret.

The avalanche of new evidence joins a mounting case against Kelly. According to TMZ he is now facing a 13-count federal indictment, which includes four counts of producing child pornography and two counts of receiving child pornography.

In addition, another 5-count indictment awaits Kelly in the Eastern District of New York. That case comes with a racketeering charge, as well as four violations of the Mann Act — a law put in place to stop sex-trafficking.

So far, Kelly’s representatives have not commented on the reports of these 20 new tapes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Illinois has also remained silent, perhaps waiting to present evidence in court first.

Kelly was arrested on Thursday outside of his condo in Trump Tower in Chicago, while walking his dog. Kelly reportedly had two girls staying with him in the condo, Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary. Both have been booted out in his absence, according to a report by The Blast.