R. Kelly’s Former Hair Stylist Accuses Him of Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly’s former hair stylist has come forward to publicly accuse him of sexual abuse.

Lanita Carter is one of multiple women involved in the sex assault case against Kelly, and she decided to step out and speak candidly about what she says she went through.

During an interview on CBS This Morning, Carter said that Kelly attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him, and when she refused he became aggressive.

Carter alleges that Kelly masturbated in front of her and spat on her face, only stopping when someone came to the door, prompting him to say, “Fix your face. Fix your motherf—ing face.”

NEW: Lanita Carter, who, until now, was an anonymous accuser in the #RKelly criminal sexual abuse case, is speaking publicly for the first time about an alleged assault by the R&B singer.

“I’ve been carryin’ this since 2003.” More Thurs on @CBSThisMorninghttps://t.co/wrPu0qQ2QZ pic.twitter.com/OoAFxWunTl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 27, 2019

“This is a release,” Carter said of coming forward. “I’ve been carrying this since 2003. I don’t want to be in the public, but this is my life. If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth.”

She went on to share that she reported the incident to police, but prosecutors refused to charge him even after a semen sample on her shirt was found to match the singer.

Kelly later paid Carter $650,000 in a confidential settlement to keep her from speaking about the incident. “Celebrities are powerful. Celebrities have support systems,” Carter said. “I had no support system outside of my immediate family.”

Kelly himself gave an interview recently as well, however he became irate midway through and began to shout at Gayle King — who was conducting the interview — as well as the crew and the viewers at home.

“That’s stupid! Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense,” How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through – oh right, now I just think I have to be monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!”

Kelly is currently under investigation on 10 counts of alleged sexual assault. He has vehemently denied the accusations against him.