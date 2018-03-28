R. Kelly Ex Girlfriend Claims Singer Sexually Assaulted 14-Year-Old

One of R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriends has made new claims that the R&B singer once sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Kitti Jones, who says she dated Kelly from 2011 until around 2013, recently gave an interview where she alleged that singer “bragged about training a 14-year-old girl to be a sex pet.”

“I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say, and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets,” Jones added, as reported by Metro.

She also claimed that Kelly forced the two women to engage sexually as well by making the teen “crawl on the floor towards” Jones and “perform oral sex” on her. Jones says Kelly then proclaimed, “This is my f—ing pet, I trained her.”

Lastly, Jones alleged that while she was dating Kelly she was “forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a ‘sex dungeon.’”

The outlet also reports that Kelly’s attorney reportedly responded to previous accusations by saying, “Mr Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

The new claims against Kelly are strikingly similar to ones that emerged against him in 2017.

According to previous reports, the 50-year-old singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, had been keeping women as sex slaves at his homes in Chicago, Illinois, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Parents of one of the women, who chose to remain anonymous, told their story of how they met Kelly before they say he brought their daughter into his “cult.”

“When we got to go backstage with R. Kelly, we stayed there over two hours,” said the mother. “One-on-one with just me and my daughter and him. We went back to talk about the music. He listened to her CD. He was going to help her with her CD, and I was really impressed with him at first, because I have always been an R. Kelly fan.”

After the meeting, they claim their daughter secretly continued communicating with Kelly.

“As far as I know, we weren’t talking to [Kelly] anymore. Or at least I wasn’t talking to him anymore,” the mother continued.

They went on to claim he fully cut them off from her, after bringing their daughter into one of his “cult” homes.

Recounting a meeting with her, the mother said, “It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible. I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her.”

“I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults,” she said. “They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.”