R. Kelly’s Estranged Daughter Speaks out Against Him

R. Kelly’s estranged daughter is speaking out against the disgraced singer with a powerful statement.

Joann Lee Kelly, also known as Buku Abi, took to Instagram Thursday to share the statement, in which she also apologized for taking so long to break her silence.

In the statement, first reported on by TMZ, Kelly shared expressed her sympathy for the women who have been allegedly abused by her father, and made it clear that she, her mother and siblings do not stand behind his behavior.

“Buku here. I just want to say a few things…,” she began her note, posted to Instagram Stories. “Before I start I just want it to be known that I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say or do not say is to hurt ANY party reading or affected by this.”

“To the people that feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I fee currently. I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless.

She added: “That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”

“However, it has been very difficult to process it all. Let alone gather all the right words to express everything I feel. Anyone that knows me personally or has been following me through the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father. Nor do I speak on him or on his behalf.”

“I also am not fond of dealing with my personal issues or personal life experience through social media but, I feel things are starting to get out of hand,” Kelly continued. “Unfortunately, for my own personal reasonings [and] for all my family has endured in regards to him, his life decisions, and his last name, it has been years since my siblings and I have seen and or have spoken to him.”

She then went on to talk about her mother, adding that she also has not “seen or spoken” to R. Kelly in years.

“My mother, siblings, and I would never condone, support or be apart of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life,” she wrote.

“Going through all I have gone through in my life I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt,” she added. “Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking up against him, rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings, & our mothers ‘part,’ etc. Does not help my family… in our healing process.”

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father,” she added. “I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me.”

She continued, writing: “I pray anyone who reads this understands I put nothing but good intent behind each word. I took me early 3 days to write this. I just want everyone to know that I do care and I love you all. This is a very difficult subject to speak on… again, I apologize if my words don’t come out right..”

Kelly’s daughter then concluded the post thanking friends and followers who reached out with support for their love and for helping to “fuel” the family as they go through this difficult period.

Many artists and family members have distanced themselves from R. Kelly following a series of controversial allegations of sexual abuse and predatory behavior. The conversation on his past has intensified since the premiere of Lifetime’s docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.