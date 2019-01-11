R. Kelly’s Daughter Breaks Silence About Her ‘Monster’ Father

R. Kelly’s daughter, Buku Abi, is speaking out about the R&B singer in response to the backlash and legal allegations against him in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

Abi, whose real name is Joann Lee Kelly, shared a lengthy statement via her Instagram Story condemning her estranged father.

“Buku here. I just want to say a few things,” she began. “Before I start I just want it to be known that I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say is to hurt ANY party reading or affected by this. To the people that I feel I should be speaking up against everything that is going on right now, I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently. I do apologize for my silence to all this happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention.”

Abi, 21, explained that she and Kelly, 52, have not had a good relationship in recent years.

“Anyone who know me personally or has been following me through out the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father. Nor do I speak on him or his behalf. I also am not fond of dealing with my personal issues or personal life experience through social media but, I feel things are starting to get out of hand.”

“Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt,” she continued. “Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking against him. Rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings & my mother’s ‘part’ … does not help my family, (me, my sister, my brother, and my mother) in our healing process. Nor does it allow a safe space for other victims who are scared to speak up, speak up.”

She alluded that she had a relationship with her dad when they lived with her mother, Andrea Lee.

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”

“My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me.”

She concluded by saying how difficult the past year has been as rumors and accusations increased against her dad.

“This past year has been really difficult, all the love and support you all continue to show is why we keep going.”

Abi’s mother, Andrea, previously shared a statement in response to the Lifetime series as well, hinting at attempts Kelly may have made to silence her.

“Thank God for his grace, guidance, love AND deliverance,” Andrea captioned an article about the side effects of domestic abuse. “I celebrate the women I am TODAY! Though some want [to] ‘expose’ the pain filled, scared, abused women I was…..STOP! I AM No longer afraid. No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I ‘didn’t choose wisely.’”

Dozens of women accuse Kelly of sexual abuse in the docuseries, which has led to outcry against him from many big names in Hollywood, including Lady Gaga, who apologized for working with him and pulled her song with him from streaming services.

A new criminal investigation has reportedly been launched into Kelly in the wake of the docuseries, and an arrest warrant was issued in Illinois for Kelly’s ex-manager, James Mason, who allegedly threatened a family who claimed their daughter, Jocelyn Savage, was being held captive by Kelly — though Savage has denied the allegations.

Kelly continues to deny the accusations against him. His lawyer pushed back against the docuseries on Thursday in a new interview.

“It’s a bunch of disgruntled people looking for their 15 minutes of TMZ fame,” Greenberg told CBS News. “I believe that all of these women did exactly what they wanted to do. Because now there’s some hashtag, that’s not going to change.”