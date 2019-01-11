R. Kelly’s Attorney Breaks Silence on ‘Surviving’ Docuseries Accusations

R. Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg has broken his silence on the sexual assault accusations mounted against the singer in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries.

According to E! News, Greenberg sat down for an interview with Good Morning America and stated, “We know what happened, and we know those things didn’t happen. The man was not operating a harem, or a sex cult, or holding people hostage or anything like that.”

“People shouldn’t be able to do this to someone,” he said, adding that the “I Believe I can fly” singer will “hopefully…sue Lifetime” on grounds of defamation of character.

Greenberg went on to address some specific allegations against Kelly, such as the reports that he married, late singer, Aaliyah Haughton, when she was only 15 years old.”My understanding is that she did not claim to be 15,” he stated. “And, in order to get married, she had to lie about her age.”

#SurvivingRKelly: R. Kelly on the defense, as the singer’s lawyer responds to the Lifetime docuseries: //t.co/T8ti5vOkgD pic.twitter.com/xkhoZh3Bwj — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2019

The lawyer also commented on the claims that Kelly has been holding a woman named Jocelyn Savage “against her will,” saying, “No one ever complained about anything until some producer came and found that.”

Greenberg then went into a little more detail regarding the allegations, taking the Savage family to task for what he seems to feel is an embellishment of the truth.

“So, Mr. Savage — and I hate to diss used car salesmen — but is a used car salesman who first made allegations. And when he first made allegations, he had his younger daughter present a video blasting R. Kelly saying she’s going to be a rap star,” he stated. “He’s in this for his own personal gain.”

Finally, Greenberg called out Lady Gaga over her recent disavowal of Kelly, which included an apology for working with him in the past.

“I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,” she wrote in a statement shared to social media.

“Now, there were rumors about Mr. Kelly back then,” Greenberg said. “What has changed between then and now? I’ll tell you what’s changed between then and now. She says, ‘If I don’t disclaim my association with him, it might hurt my chance to get an Oscar.’ That’s exactly what it is.”

At this time, Kelly has not personally responded to Gaga’s statement.