Quincy Jones Mourns Death of ‘Baby Brother’ James Ingram

Quincy Jones recently took to Twitter to mourn the death of his “baby brother,” legendary R&B singer James Ingram.

In a Twitter post, Jones spoke elegantly of his friend, as the two were very close but not relatives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There are no words to convey how much my [heart] aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram,” Jones wrote. “With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, [and] always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my [heart] forever.”

There are no words to convey how much my ❤️ aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my ❤️ forever pic.twitter.com/oZtA9h8uZR — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 29, 2019

Jones is not the only celebrity to express sympathy over Ingram’s passing, as many others have also shared messages of sorrow. “I was very sorry to learn of James Ingram’s passing. James had so much soul. I loved his voice. He will be missed greatly by everyone,” country music icon Kenny Rogers said.

“A great voice and even better person lost too soon. RIP James Ingram,” singer/producer Babyface added.

I’m saddened by the news of the death of James Ingram. He was a true gift from God to the world, especially to those of us who love & enjoy Rn’B music. He had an amazing voice & his music will remain a lasting reminder of the great musician he was. May God rest his soul in peace. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) January 30, 2019

Ingram’s hometown of Akron, Ohio, also shared a message over his loss, tweeting, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Akron Native James Ingram, one of the greatest R&B singers of all time.”

“He was a legend of soul and his music will remain a lasting reminder of the great musician he was. Sending our condolences to his family, friends and fans,” the city’s statement added.

Great Wednesday Morning!! Celebrating a legend today with the golden voice!! James Ingram was the background theme music 🎶 to my life and they just don’t do it like him anymore! RIP Mr Ingram. Gone too soon!! pic.twitter.com/KvXdCcP6yA — Fred Blankenship (@FBlankenshipWSB) January 30, 2019

Ingram passed away passed away on Jan. 29 — at the age of 66 — after a fight with brain cancer.