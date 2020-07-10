'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk Shares Tips on How to Declutter Your Home Amid Pandemic (Exclusive)

✖

Like most of us, Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has been taking the time during lockdown to do a few extra things around the house. As a design expert known for his crafty and brilliant touch that brings a little extra flare to homes across the country, he's now handing out a few tips of his own on how people can reduce their in-home clutter. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com for our series, PopCulture @ Home, Berk shares his key piece of advice to decluttering and it's a rather simple process: "Start small."

"So, a lot of times people will put it off and put it off and put it off, because it's kind of overwhelming to think about, decluttering your house," Berk said when asked what's the best and quickest way to clear out unwanted stuff inside any home. "Start small. Start with your junk drawer that all the crap ends up in. Stuff that we're never gonna use again." He noted that most will throw random items into this drawer thinking they'll use it later, but most likely never do.

"Start there, because you'll get a sense of accomplishment and it'll feel good and then you're like, 'Alright well, hey, I can take on this,' you know?" Berk then went on to suggest another place to start is the cabinet in your kitchen that most likely contains expired medication or vitamins. "You just kind of need that little kickstarter," he highlighted after saying once that's accomplished then you can move on to bigger projects because starting small will be encouraging to move on to something a little more challenging.

Berk adds how he's been using his time in quarantine to completely remodel the deck in his backyard too, which is a project he felt was a lot larger than he originally anticipated in his head before starting but learned a lot about in the process. Prior to being occupied with all the handy work around the house, Berk was shooting Season 6 of Queer Eye — something longtime fans can't wait for — but they only managed to get through one episode before getting shut down due to the pandemic. Berk assured fans that they will pick back up later this year but that they don't have a date on it just yet.

In the meantime, in celebration of Bastille Day on July 14, Berk partnered with Oui by Yoplait for the Oui by Yoplait's Limited-Edition Heritage Collection to bring a little French flare into the homes of many. "They came to me and they're like 'hey we're coming out with these new limited edition reusable little yogurt jars, um what can you come up with for us to do a crafting series with?' So if you've ever seen Queer Eye, you know that I'm a little obsessed with plants and I think they're very important in a home. So I decided to make these great little succulent planters out of them, with a rope hanger!"

As Berk combines his love of plants and Oui by Yoplait yogurt, he'll kick off the Oui Heritage Workshop via his Instagram and can also be viewed on Oui by Yoplait's account as well. For more on Berk and your other favorite celebrities, make sure to keep it right here at PopCulture.com.