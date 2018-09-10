‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Shades ‘Transphobic’ Critics of His Emmys Dress

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness took a swipe at “transphobic” critics who blasted him for wearing a dress to the Creative Arts Emmys with his new boyfriend Wilco Froneman.

The back-and-forth between the beauty expert and trolls started when one person commented on a photo of Van Ness and Froneman at the red carpet. “The guy in the dress looks like the villain in despicable me 3,” the troll wrote.

“I look f– stunning and my name is Jonathan, snap chat filter using on your insta tiny circle private profile having self,” Van Ness replied.

After Comments by Celebs shared a screenshot of the comment, Van Ness dealt with more trolls. “Also I love all these transphobic comments in here. ‘The guy in a dress’ is insulting and for anyone that doesn’t see the implications is blind. F—g rude [sic] people I’m too tired,” he wrote in one comment, reports PEOPLE.

On Monday, Van Ness looked to close the book on the situation by sharing a solo red carpet photo of him in the dress and showing off the high-heels he wore.

“We absolutely came to slay this lewk & f– a gender norm, biggest congrats to the @queereye family on our wins,” he wrote.

Celebrities also showed their support. Kelly Ripa called it a “dream. Absolute [fire emojis].” Reese Witherspoon called the look “amazing,” and Katie Couric chimed in with, “Congrats!!! You Look absolutely gorg!”

Fans also complimented the look.

“Besides totally killing the dress, your hair looks soooooooooo good! Totally love this look, and everything about you! You are perfection! Xoxo,” one wrote.

“I saw this pic and teared up god you are an absolutely divine human being wow I’m crying,” added another.

“I absolutely LOVE everything about this picture!!! You wear whatever fells good!!! Your everything,” another fan wrote.

Van Ness is one of the stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, along with Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Kamaro Brown and Bobby Berk. The series won three Emmys Sunday night: Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program; Outstanding Structured Reality Program; and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program.

In July, Netflix picked up the show for season 3 in July.

“It feels really surreal! When Gay of Thrones got nominated the first time, I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know that was an Emmy category,” Van Ness told TV Guide. “This time, knowing what an honor it is and the experience and to have Queer Eye this year too — I worked on two TV shows last year, and they both got nominated for Emmys! It’s insane! It’s amazing!”

Photo credit: JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images