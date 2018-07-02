Musician Josh Homme Shares Heartfelt Apology Letter Anthony Bourdain Wrote to His Daughter

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme took to Twitter on Friday with a special message to his deceased friend Anthony Bourdain.

On the three-week anniversary of the Parts Unknown host’s passing, Homme posted a special letter Bourdain wrote to his daughter, Camille Harley Joan Homme (now 12), several years ago.

Tony, I miss you bad. Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Ariane, this was your father. Humbly yours, Joshua

The letter saw Bourdain apologize to her for what occurred on a promotional commercial for an episode of No Reservations, where he smacked one of Homme’s guitars against a tree. Camille was reportedly furious after seeing the footage, and Bourdain felt like he should apologize.

“Tony I miss you bad,” Homme wrote as an introduction to the letter. “Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Defending me. As we had done & would do many times over the years for each other. & you, with great care, such empathy, such sweetness… you apologized to a little girl who was defending her daddy. Ariane (Bourdain’s 11-year-old daughter), this was your father.”

Bourdain explained in his letter that the stunt was meant to channel a scene from the 1978 comedy Animal House where John Belushi smashed a guitar.

“I hear you were very upset with me after seeing the promo for this show, which I filmed recently with your Daddy and his friends,” Bourdain wrote. “You saw me take Daddy’s guitar and smash it against a tree and I’m sure that was upsetting.”

“That this was in fact a not so subtle homage to the early works of John Landis and John Belushi is something you could have hardly been expected to know, ANIMAL HOUSE having been released long before you were born, and I apologize,” he continued.

He went on to explain the guitar wasn’t really Homme’s, and that he’d never do such a thing in real life.

“When you watch the show, I hope there is nothing else in there that upsets you. You will surely see how completely brilliant Daddy is at work,” he wrote. “You will hear a lot of great music. If you are a foodie, you will probably be terribly disappointed at the change of ours in this week’s episode, but at your tender age, I doubt that such a terrible thing as that could have befallen you. Life, for you, is still filled with hope and promise.”

The late television personality sweetly closed his letter by asking her what Homme cooks her, adding that he enjoys cooking grilled cheese sandwiches for Ariane.

Bourdain was found dead at the age of 61 in Keysersberg, France on June 8 in what authorities would later determine to be a death by suicide.