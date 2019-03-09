Queen Elizabeth Sparks Concern Among Royal Family Fans After Photos of Bruised Hands Surface

A photo of Queen Elizabeth II visiting with the King and Queen of Jordan on Feb. 28 caused concern among royal family watchers because it showed the 92-year-old with a possibly bruised, purple hand.

In the photo taken at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth stood in the middle, with King Abdullah II, Queen Rania, their son, Crown Prince Hussein, and Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne. The Queen’s left hand looks purple in the photo, and other photos show the Queen not taking any measures to hide it.

After the photo was shared, many royal family fans asked what was going on with the Queen’s purple hand.

“What are the bruises on the Queen’s hands?” one person wrote.

“Why is the Queen’s left hand bruised?” another added.

“I love keeping up with Queen [Elizabeth] II but I’m concerned. Why does she have such a terrible bruise on her left hand. Did I miss something? But as always, she looks stunning,” another wrote.

According to the Express, Buckingham Palace refused to comment. However, the site noted that skin gets thinner for people as they age, which makes skin more prone to bruises from bumps and falls.

Buckingham Palace rarely comments on health concerns, but they had to make an exception last year when Queen Elizabeth had a cataract removed. In June 2018, she missed a special service at St. Paul’s Cathedral because she was “under the weather” and was represented by her cousin, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

In recent days, Queen Elizabeth has not slowed down and has continued her duties, despite health concerns. In fact, on Thursday, the Queen posted her first photo on Instagram when she visited London’s Science Museum. She shared a letter written by computer pioneer Charles Babbage to her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert and Queen Victoria in 1843. She signed the post “Elizabeth R.” and Kensington Palace later shared a video of the Queen posting it.

“In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron,” the post read. “Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors.”

This week, the Queen also gave Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, a new role. The former Suits actress was named the Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which helps connect young leaders making positive impacts in their communities.

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images