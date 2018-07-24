Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a New Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely received their fair share of gifts after their May 19 wedding, and it seems they’re now set to receive one more, with the Daily Mail reporting that Queen Elizabeth II has gifted the couple with Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in Nottingham Cottage in the Kensington Palace compound, a 1,330 square-foot two-bedroom residence located close to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s Kensington Palace apartment, Apartment 1A, which boasts 22 rooms.

A source told the Mail that Harry and Markle went to Adelaide for a viewing and liked the property, and will likely soon move out of Nottingham to their new abode.

Historic England describes the cottage as “picturesque,” with the main bedroom said to feature a “coved ceiling with gilded dolphins and rope ornament reused from the Royal yacht ‘Royal George.’” The home also has a “good marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace” and offers the couple easy access to London.

The home will also allow the heavily-photographed couple some privacy, with a source sharing that “There are seven gated entrances and exits to Windsor Castle so the newlyweds could come and go without worrying about being photographed.”

Windsor is also a location close to the Duke and Duchess, as the pair wed at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf previously said, via People. “They are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives as a married couple.”

Adelaide Cottage was previously the home of Princess Margaret’s lover, Peter Townsend.

The Queen was previously rumored to be gifting the newlyweds York Cottage on her Sandringham Estate, which would function as their country home. York Cottage is also close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s country home, Amner Hall, and lines up with the Queen’s fondness for giving homes as gifts.

In addition, it’s rumored that Harry and Markle have signed a two-year lease for an estate in the Cotswolds, with locals telling People that the couple either live or are frequent visitors to the area, which is located about 90 minutes outside of London. Sources say the pair have been seen at hotel and members’ club Soho Farmhouse.

