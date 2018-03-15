Queen Elizabeth Gives Official Blessing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding

It’s official — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are definitely getting married this spring. Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent for her “beloved grandson” to wed his fiancée.

“I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which I consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council,” the Queen, 91, said in a statement after a meeting at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, March 14.

For hundreds of years, the Royal Marriages Act 1772 required descendants of King George II to receive consent from the sovereign before tying the knot. The law was repealed through the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which was created so that succession to the crown does not depend on gender.

“A person who (when the person marries) is one of the six persons next in line of succession to the crown must obtain the consent of Her Majesty before marrying,” the Parliament act reads.

Harry is fifth in line for the throne behind father Prince Charles, brother Prince William, nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte (and soon-to-be baby number three).

Harry, 33, is set to marry the 36-year-old Suits alum at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

The Queen made her first appearance with Markle at a Commonwealth Day event in London on Monday, March 12 with Harry, William and Duchess Kate.

After Harry and Markle announced their engagement in November, Harry told the BBC that the former actress had already met the Queen “a couple of times.”

Earlier this month, the Royal couple announced their wedding day will be open to public.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” a statement read. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

Kensington Palace shared that Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the couple’s arrival, as well as their departure as they depart the castle on a carriage procession through the town of Windsor.

The lucky members of the public will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.