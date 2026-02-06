‘Punky Brewster’ and ‘The Thing’ Actor T.K. Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Actor T.K. Carter died from heart complications. TMZ reports the Punky Brewster star died of heart failure after his heart gave out, per a coroner’s report.

The medical examiner lists the actor’s cause of death as systolic heart failure, with atrial fibrillation and pulmonary hypertension were contributing factors. The actor was found deceased at his Duarte, California residence last week after a call for service was made.

His brother, Harold, told TMZ the actor had serious health issues, including diabetes and ongoing heart issues. Law enforcement sources told the media outlet the family requested a welfare check on Carter after not hearing from him for a few days and notifying police he had high blood pressure. His brother explained that he suffered an apparent head injury before he was found.

Carter has starred in a number of major projects, including The Thing, Space Jam, The Corner, and The Steve Harvey Show, and other major projects. He was last credited for appearing in three episodes of The Company You Keep.

Carter was 69 when he died. His breakthrough role was as Nauls the cook in 1982 horror classic The Thing.

Several Hollywood stars paid tribute to the late actor after his death. Keith David expressed sadness over the loss of his “friend and brother”. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx honored him, saying, “Rest in power king.”

Carter was born and raised in Los Angeles. He began acting in his pre-teens and doing stand-up routines at the age of 12.

He continued to work on his comedy after high school, doing stand-up routines at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. He honed his acting skills at Improvisation Cafe and Ye Little Club. Some of his first roles were a string of guest roles in shows like Police Woman, The Waltons and The Jeffersons.