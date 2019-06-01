‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Gets Candid About Painful Breakup From Ex Jacinta Kuznetsov

After announcing their split via social media last March, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott is now opening up about his painful breakup from girlfriend of two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 41-year-old HGTV star reveals how he moved past the heartbreak and what triggered the dissolution of their relationship.

“One of the things that drew me to Jacinta the most when we met was that she was fiercely independent,” Scott said. “She wanted to accomplish a lot of things in her life, and that did not involve following a partner around on the road as they pursued their career.”

It’s no secret that Scott has a hectic work and filming schedule. In addition to their new home line and collaboration of children’s books, Scott is busy filming Property Brothers, Property Brothers: Buying and Selling alongside twin brother, Drew, the A Very Brady Renovation on HGTV with the likes of Jasmine Roth and Mina Starsiak, and just recently debuted their new series this past May, Property Brothers: Forever Home.

With the hustle and bustle of his own work, Scott admits to the publication that he and Kuznetsov tried to compromise as best they could.

“We agreed that it would not always be Jacinta who travels to me,” Scott said. “We’d try to trade off 50-50. It didn’t take long before this became difficult and eventually impossible.”

Shortly after the pair broke up, Kuznetsov started seeing someone else and revealed via Instagram that she was engaged, eight months later. The news admittedly hit Scott hard.

“I was upset, I won’t lie. I was not ready to date. It wasn’t even on my radar,” he said. “But I’m a realist, and I knew that it was not for me to say when and who she would date.”

Scott credits therapy for helping him heal his broken heart, adding that there are no hard feelings between the two.

“Regardless of what we had, I’ve come to terms with the fact that we were not right as life partners,” he said. “Though we don’t speak regularly, we are on good terms and both know we are there if needed.”

The Canadian personality goes on to share that he is now ready to find love again, and reveals he is looking for a partner he can have fun with because he loves to laugh. “A sense of humor is really important,” he adds.

Scott has been navigating the waters of singledom — especially with being an HGTV star. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning last winter, Scott sat down with his twin to talk about what it’s like trying to date.

“The worst is, a friend will invite me over, and she’ll say, ‘Hey, you’ve been working so hard, I’ll make you dinner, it’ll be great.’ I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet! Thank you!’ And I’ll come over, and she’s got hardwood samples laid out! She’s using me!” Scott said.

Scott also revealed he had been approached several times by The Bachelor franchise, but said the process just wasn’t for him.

“That is so not my jam… that’s my nightmare. Like, I can’t even imagine. Thirty — what is it, 30 women or whatever? I wouldn’t even know how to wield three people. I would be terrified, so no,” Scott said, later adding how he was more of a “one-person-at-a-time” individual.

However, the contractor and businessman is not afraid to share what he wants in a partner, when the time comes.

“You can’t take yourself too seriously. Like, we love to have a good time and we love to laugh a lot. … I think nothing is more attractive in a woman than a great sense of humor,” he explained. “And somebody who’s confident about themselves too. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody. Just be who you are, and I think that’s the most beautiful trait you can have.”

