‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Ring in 40 With Side-Splitting Throwback

Property Brothers hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott celebrated their 40th birthdays on Saturday, and the beloved twins celebrated by posting a number of hilarious photos to social media.

Jonathan started things off with a childhood throwback photo of the brothers as a pair of clowns.

“This pretty much sums up the last 40 years with my best friend. Thanks for always having my back [Drew Scott],” the older of the two brothers (by four minutes) wrote.

Drew returned the favor by posting a photo of Jonathan singing into a paint roller.

Retweet to wish the best brother in the world a big #HappyBirthday 🙌🎉🎂@MrSilverScott thanks for making me laugh every day these past 40 years❤️👦🏻👦🏻 #twinning pic.twitter.com/5ZDJra58co — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) April 28, 2018

“Retweet to wish the best brother in the world a big #HappyBirthday [Jonathan Scott] thanks for making me laugh every day these past 40 years,” Drew wrote.

The twins’ host network HGTV even got in on the fun with a video filled with past and present photos of the two, wishing them both a happy birthday.

@MrSilverScott & @MrDrewScott brought it old school for their 40th. Check out these funny throwbacks. Happy birthday, guys! 🎁🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/BgIEB3slM6 — HGTV (@hgtv) April 28, 2018

Drew is currently gearing up for his destination wedding with Linda Phan next month. During an interview at We Day California on April 19, he opened up about the couple’s plan to have kids.

“We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon,” Drew told Us Weekly. “We’re looking forward to having kid.”

The television personality joked that he already knows he’ll be an emotional wreck on his wedding day.

“I’m going to be crying like a fool. But I knew from the moment I met her that she was the one for me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jonathan announced via Instagram on April 6 that he and girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov broke up after two years of dating.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights. We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives,” Scott wrote. “

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”