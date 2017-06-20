Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Reportedly Choked On An Egg Before Death

Prodigy, former member of hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, reportedly choked on an egg in the hospital on Tuesday morning. The rapper was receiving medical treatment for sickle cell anemia when he choked.

According to TMZ, it is unclear if the egg was the ultimate cause of death. The officials are still working to determine whether Prodigy died from sickle cell symptoms or from choking.

On Saturday night, Prodigy was in Las Vegas for a concert. He was in the middle of the "Art of Rap" tour alongside fellow rappers Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, Ice-T, and more. After the show, he was scheduled to do a meet-and-greet with fans, but his security team noticed that he was struggling.

Prodigy's sickle cell symptoms were possibly exacerbated in the extreme desert heat. Temperatures at the time of the concert registered as high as 110 degrees. The disease made him more prone to being dehydrated and weakened his immune system.

Mobb Deep's spokesperson sent a statement to XXL magazine regarding Prodigy's death:

"It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family's privacy at this time."

The news that Prodigy passed away was first confirmed on Instagram by rapper Nas. The musician shared a pic of the late rapper with the caption: "QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever."

Alongside his partner Havoc, Prodigy formed Mobb Deep in NYC back in the '90s. Their original band name was Poetical Prophets, however, they found success under the name Mobb Deep. Their band's biggest hit songs include "Shook Ones, Part II," "Survival of the Fittest," and "Quiet Storm."

Prodigy was 42-years-old when he passed away.