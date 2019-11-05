Priyanka Chopra Takes Selfie in Mask Claiming It Is Hard to Shoot in Smog, but Social Media Has Words

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting a movie in New Delhi, India, which is intensely polluted with smog. On Sunday, the actress posted a selfie to Instagram in which she was riding in a car and wearing a mask, using her caption to urge residents to “be safe.”

“It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions,” she wrote. “We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone.” She added several hashtags to her message including #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions and #righttobreathe.

Chopra’s followers quickly began criticizing her for the post and her apparent lack of action.

“And you can do nothing except posting this on social media,” one person wrote. Another opined, “Here’s a thought? Instead of praying why don’t you make a contribution or buy masks for those who can’t afford it ?”

“Hypocrisy at its best,” another comment read, while a fourth person wrote, “Irony,”

Some trolled Chopra for her own behavior, referencing a photo of the actress snapped this summer in which she was smoking a cigarette while on vacation with husband Nick Jonas. Comments included:

“Yes… We can understand your pain…we pray u get a cigar to purify your lungs!! #doublestandards.”

“Stop smoking cigarettes then.”

“Then stop working in India and stop smoking.”

Others pointed out the car Chopra was riding in, writing, “Probably don’t drive in that car??” and “Didi …..why dont you use public transport instead of private cars to help curb this pollution……”

A public health emergency has been declared in New Delhi amid the smog, which is predicted to last for at least another week. CNN reports that Delhi’s chief minister has deemed the smog “unbearable,” and authorities have stopped work on construction sites, limited the number of cars on the road and handed out face masks to millions of children.

Many residents are doing their best to stay indoors, though those in the working class are unable to do so. Delhi is currently ranked as the most polluted city in the world and often sees an increase in smog around this time of year due to cooling temperatures and fires started by farmers to clear their land.

