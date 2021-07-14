Prince Harry and Prince William Won't Spend 'Quality Family Time' Together, According to Royal Experts

✖

While it appears both Prince William and Prince Harry have made attempts to mend their relationship, one insider is saying they more than likely won't be spending much "quality time" together over holidays. Over the last several months, the brothers have been photographed together between their grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral, and the unveiling of their mother, Princess Diana's statue; however, it's still being said they're sitting on rough waters with their relationship. Royal expert and London correspondent, Jonathan Sacerdoti, added to that by saying he doesn't think the brothers will be spending much time together in the near future for special occasions.

"It's perhaps unlikely that they're going to be spending what we would think of as quality time together at Christmas and New Years and birthdays," he told Us Weekly. "Just remember that the queen hasn't met her latest grandaughter. It doesn't seem likely that she's going to anytime soon. She's barely seen Archie for quite a while," he continued. "On a human family level, forgetting them being the royal family, there's already quite some frostiness and distance there. So I suspect if things can go well, [then] maybe they'll have the occasional meeting, but I don't think it seems very high on anyone's agenda."

While the air still needs to be cleared between the families, it does sound reassuring that the birth of Harry's and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, has helped start a line of communication between everyone. But since Harry stepped down from his royal duties, things just haven't been the same with his family. "William and Harry spent the morning before the statue unveiling looking through old keepsakes, notes from Diana and bonding," a different source told the outlet. "They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing. Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling."

Not only have things been rough between the family members but also within Kate Middleton and Markle's relationship since Harry and Markle said "I do." However, it's now being said that they are making a point to communicate more, especially since Lilibet's birth. "Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she's sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship. The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften up a bit."