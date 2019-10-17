Priscilla Presley Sports Face Mask While Sporting All Black Look During Outing

Priscilla Presley was recently spotted out donning a face mask, while sporting an all black look on her way to a dermatologist’s office. Closer Weekly reports that the 74-year-old appeared to be trying to keep a low profile as she heading into the Beverly Hills building on Tuesday, wearing a pair of black pants with a sheer black top. Presley also appeared to be alone, as she did not have any assistants or family with her.

Presley’s family includes her daughter Lisa Marie, who has been raising 11-year-old twins: Finley and Harper. She recently spoke with Us Weekly about her grandchildren, telling the outlet, “I can’t believe they are so smart [with technology]. I mean, they can handle the phone better than I can. They know how to Google already, they know how to draw things and characters, and oh, my gosh. They’re just little girls experiencing life and having fun.”

She also opened up about how the girls feel about Elvis Presley being their grandfather, explaining, “I don’t know how much they can understand at 10 years old. I mean, they know, of course, who he is and they love his music. And they’re in awe when they see how many people come to the vigil and light candles at the [annual] candlelit vigil [at Graceland].”

Regarding Presley’s personal life, she has not remarried since the death of Elvis in 1973, with a source close to the widow revealing, “She’s happily single. She gets a kick out of the occasional gossip stories, the speculation out there about her dating life, but it’s not true.”

“She loves her male friendships — [singer] Tom Jones being a very close one,” the source added, while speaking to Closer Weekly. “She was close to Tom and and his late wife, Melinda, [and] he’s a dear friend, nothing more. Tom does gets naughty sometimes and jokes about romancing Priscilla, but she couldn’t.”

Presley has recently been attached to a new project starring her late husband: an “adult animated action/comedy series” titled Agent King, which re-imagines the singer as a super spy.

A description of the upcoming Netflix series reads, “In the series, Elvis Presley is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll!”

At this time, Agent King does not appear to have an announced premiere date.