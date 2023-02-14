Priscilla Presley Slams Bam Margera for Claiming She Gave Him Some of Elvis' Belongings

Priscilla Presley has slammed Bam Margera for claiming that she gave him some of Elvis' belongings. The unlikely pair had lunch together recently and, afterward, Margera shared some photos. He also claimed that Presley gifted him a robe and ring that allegedly once belonged to Elvis. Now, Elvis' widow has issued a statement to TMZ, telling the outlet that she allowed Margera to visit after her son Navarone Garcia asked if one of his friends could stop by, but that she never gifted him anything that belonged to Elvis.

Presley also stated that she didn't even know it was Margera who would be coming over. As for their time together, Presley says Margera "came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan." She continued, "Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling. After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual. I had no idea who he was or that he was filming in my home without my consent."

"At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'. I still have everything he ever touched," she added. "I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans. Elvis belonged to all of you and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything."

The Presley/Margera lunch-date came a week after Margera's Jackass co-star Steve-O penned an emotional plea to his friend over the former pro skater's drug and alcohol use. In a screenshot from a since-deleted post and comment, Steve-O urged his ex-Jackass co-star to turn things around, cautioning him, "You're dying." The comment was apparently in response to a post wherein Margera shared a photo of himself with Steve-O and fellow Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, and spoke highly of Steve-O while heavily criticizing Knoxville and Jackass director-producer Jeff Tremaine.

"You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen...I've tried everything I can but I can't force you to get honest and do the work of recovery," wrote Steve-O, also noting that Margera had previously brought out his 5-year-old son Phoenix — whom he shares with Nicole Boyd — on stage with him during the stage tour he joined Steve-O for in January. "I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice. You're dying, brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you."