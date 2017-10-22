Priscilla Presley Becomes Latest Celebrity to Quit Scientology

Priscilla Presley said this weekend she has left the Church of Scientology, the controversial religion that counts John Travolta, Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Moss as members. The 72-year-old ex-wife of Elvis Presley is breaking her silence.

“I’ve had enough. I’m done,” Presley told The Daily Mail.

Prelsey joined Scientology at some point after Elvis’ death in 1977. A source told The Mail that she spoke with Travolta and joined. Her daughter Lisa Marie Presley was also raised as a member of the church, but left in 2014.

“Lisa Marie leaving made it hard for Priscilla,” the source told The Mail. “They are very close as a family and leaving the church has been a family decision.”

Presley is the latest celebrity to leave the church. Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman left after their divorces from Cruise. Demi Moore left, as did Crash director Paul Haggis and Kevin Can Wait actress Leah Remini.

Haggis and Remini have since been two of the most vocal critics of the religion since leaving. Remini wrote a memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, and produced the A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which detail her experiences with the religion.

In a 2012 interview with USA Today, Lisa Marie Presley explained why she decided to leave the religion.

“I was slowly starting to self-destruct, and I didn’t know where that was coming from,” Lisa Marie said at the time. “I started to uncover the main person who was really close to me for years, and then it was a domino effect. I was devastated.”

Lisa Marie said she got “bad advice,” adding, “I was insulated with no grip on reality. They were taking my soul, my money, my everything.”

In March, there were rumors that Lisa Marie re-joined Scientology, but Scientology blogger Tony Ortega told Page Six that this wasn’t the case. However, Lisa Marie’s daughter, actress Riley Keough, is still a member.