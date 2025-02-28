Princess Eugenie Pays Tribute to Longtime Friend Michelle Trachtenberg Following Her Death

Princess Eugenie is paying tribute Michelle Trachtenberg following her death Wednesday at the age of 39. In a post to her Instagram Stories Thursday, the 34-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, joined the list of stars remembering the late actress, whom she called her “special friend.”

“Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and soooo funny,” Eugenie wrote over a photo of herself and Trachtenberg. “My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted. I’m thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought so many.”

The royal and Trachtenberg were friends for more than a decade prior to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star’s passing this week. The pair first met “at a night out around 2012 in New York,” a source told Us Weekly, and “really hit it off.” As Eugenie lived in New York from 2013 to 2015 while working at online auction house Paddle8, “their friendship remained constant throughout the years. They were always very fond of each other.”

They were first photographed together at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in December 2013, and in the years that followed, they didn’t shy away from expressing their fondness for one another, and made frequent appearances on each other’s social media pages. In a March 2016 Instagram post, Trachtenberg shared a photo of the pair as they enjoyed a Los Angeles “art tour” with florist Eric Buterbaugh, photographer Tyler Shields and actress Ana Mulvoy Ten, and gave a nod to Eugenie in the caption when she wrote, “Thanks to my girl E, for being my art guide!”

Later that same month, she shared another photo of herself with Eugenie, writing, “there are few people in life that you meet that you know are true and real. This lady happens to be one of them. Friends really do mean a lot. Happy #stpatricksday May luck of love and friends be with you.”

Trachtenberg’s most recent post with the royal came in 2020, when she sweetly called Eugenie “one of the most dearest, kindest, most genuine friends I have ever had in my life.”

The Harriet the Spy alum tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 39. The actress, best known for her roles as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was found dead in her Midtown apartment. Her cause of death has been ruled “undetermined” after her family objected to an autopsy.