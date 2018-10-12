Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive in Style to Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Just months after tying the knot, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back into St. George’s Chapel for another royal wedding.

The newly wed royal couple arrived at the Windsor Castle location at around 10:30 a.m. local time to watch Harry’s first cousin, Princess Eugenie, say “I do” to fiancé Jack Brooksbank, their Range Rover pulling up to the door and the Duke and Duchess promptly being ushered inside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meghan and Harry look adorable together as they arrive at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/kNF44xrxa9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 12, 2018

For the televised royal event, Markle wore a navy dress and coat by Givenchy, paying homage to her own royal wedding gown designer, and a hat by Noel Stewart, according to Entertainment Tonight. For his part, the Prince wore a traditional coat with tails, a sky blue tie, and grey pants.

They were followed inside shortly after by Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were busy serving as page boy and bridesmaid.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were clearly feeling the love at the #RoyalWedding. 😍 pic.twitter.com/QDSUo6PwAY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 12, 2018

Following the royal and star-studded nuptials, the newlywed 28-year-old royal and her husband embarked on a romantic carriage procession around Windsor Castle in England, similar to the one that Prince Harry and his new bride had gone on after sharing a romantic kiss on the steps of St. George’s Castle.

Eugenie and Brooksbank’s carriage procession route echoed the route Eugenie’s uncle, Prince Edward, and his wife, the Countess of Wessex Sophie, did following their 1999 wedding, and took them along the Royal Mews, High Street, Park Street and then back into Windsor Castle via Cambridge Gate. The couple selected he Scottish State Coach, formerly known as the Cambridge Coach, for the procession. The carriage was pulled by our Windsor Grey horses: Plymouth, Milford Haven, Tyrone, and Storm.

After the carriage ride, a lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Windsor Castle for the newlyweds and their guests followed by a black tie evening reception.

Along with a number of royals, the ceremony was attended by a number of A-list celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Ricky Martin, Cara Delevingne, and Robbie Williams.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank initially met after being introduced by friends while Eugenie was still at Newcastle University in Verbier, Switzerland. The couple became engaged in January.