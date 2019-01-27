Princess Eugenie Fans Convinced She Is 3 Months Pregnant After Latest Instagram Post

Princess Eugenie is excited about 2019, which means a baby is on the way, or at least fans are convinced there is.

On Thursday, Eugenie took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photo from the day she and husband Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#TBT to exactly this day last year – Jack and I announced our engagement. What a year it’s been since then and how exciting for 2019,” Eugenie, 28, wrote.

The part about how “exciting” 2019 will be for the couple led many to theorize that a baby is on the way, three months after the couple tied the knot.

“Beautiful. Hope you will get also a baby in 2019. Congratulations,” one person wrote, alongside heart and heart-eyes emojis.

“Bun in the oven. She said how exciting for 2019,” another wrote.

“Oh I was expecting a pregnancy announcement but congratulations,” one disappointed fan wrote.

“Your wedding was beautiful! (Now waiting on the baby announcement),” another chimed in.

Instagram users are not the only ones expecting Eugenie and Brooksbank to announce they are expecting. According to The Sun, U.K. bookies dropped the odds of Eugenie being pregnant to a record low 8/13. At the time of their wedding on Oct. 12, the odds of them welcoming a baby in 2019 were 5/1.

“The odds of Eugenie and Jack sharing some good news soon have taken another plunge with the latest betting definitely suggesting there could be an announcement around the corner,” a bookmakers.tv spokesman explained to The Sun. “And as always, Royal watchers would love to see another royal baby, with some punters even suggesting the Queen may have three new grandchildren during 2019.”

If Eugenie does welcome a baby in 2019, he or she will be the second royal baby of the year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they are expecting their first baby in October. Their baby is reportedly due in late April.

Eugenie is the daughter of Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson. She is ninth in the line of British succession, behind her elder sister, Princess Beatrice.

Eugenie is also famous for being the highest-ranking member of the British family with a personal Instagram page, where she keeps fans up to date on her and her sister’s royal activities. Last year, she said she got into some “trouble” for sharing a photo of her father in a part of Buckingham Palace not usually seen by the public.

“It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol,” Beatrice told Vogue of palace life. “We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

Aside from her royal duties, Eugenie is the co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, which raises awareness of modern slavery.

Photo credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images