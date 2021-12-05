Princess Diana Would Sing This Classic ’80s Song While Driving Princes William and Harry to School

Tina Turner’s signature song “The Best” has a special meaning for Prince William and Prince Harry, since Princess Diana would sing the song on their drives to school. In a new interview for the Apple Fitness+ series Time to Walk, William recalled how that song was the soundtrack to many important memories from his boarding school days. During the podcast, William revealed two other songs that are important in his life.

“When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school,” William told listeners, reports PEOPLE. “And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’ because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.” Diana would sing the song “at the top of her voice” and they would sometimes get the policeman in the car singing along as well, William revealed.

“You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school when they dropped you off. And, and that’s when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you’re lost in songs. You’ll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going,” William explained. “When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother.”

The two other songs that hold special meaning for William are Shakira’s “Waka Waka” and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.” He believes it is important to create musical memories for his children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, just as his mother did for him and his brother. The AC/DC song is a bit surprising, but William said it was the “best tonic for a Monday morning” because it “absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone.”

While past episodes of Time to Walk have only been available in the Apple Watch Workout app with a Fitness+ subscription, William’s special Christmas episode will air three times on Apple Music 1 for free. The free airings are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 a.m. local time in London and Los Angeles; and on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. local time in Sydney. William also shared a clip on the Duck and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram page last week.

“In the hope of inspiring a few other people to get active and take some extra time for their own mental health – I wanted to share a few of my stories and favorite songs with you in an episode of Time to Walk,” William wrote. “This experience means even more to me knowing that three great mental health charities: @giveusashoutinsta, @crisistextline, and @lifelineaustralia will receive donations to help continue the important work they’re doing to provide 24/7 support to those in need.”

