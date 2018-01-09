See Princess Charlotte Head to Her First Day at Nursery School

Princess Charlotte officially started nursery school this week, and while it might not seem like much time has passed since the young royal was born, Charlotte is already two years old and heading off to school.

To commemorate the occasion, the royal family released two photographs of the princess on her first day, and she looks absolutely thrilled to be starting her learning journey. Dressed in a red coat, pink scarf, red shoes and a red bow, Charlotte accessorized with a pink backpack as she posed on the steps of her Kensington Palace home.

In the snaps, taken by mom Kate Middleton, Charlotte is seen walking down the steps and sitting down and smiling for the camera.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning,” Kensington Palace wrote on social media. “The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.”

People reports that Charlotte is attending Willcocks Nursery School, which is located inside a church hall next door to London’s Royal Albert Hall and close to the family’s Kensington Palace home.

“They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education and they were impressed by the team who work there,” a source said of William and Kate’s decision.

Charlotte will be attending school full-time, unlike her brother, Prince George, who began his education in January 2016 at a Montessori school near the family’s country home, Anmer Hall.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KensingtonRoyal