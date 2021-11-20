Princess Charlene of Monaco Is in Treatment Facility Following Months of Poor Health

Princess Charlene of Monaco has reportedly been taken to a treatment facility as a result of her declining health. Her husband, Prince Albert tells People that the issue with them currently has no bearing on rumors of them having a “marriage crisis.” “I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”

Reports over the last few months have shown Princess Charlene’s in a downward decline, which her husband says are the result “of several factors which are private matters.” He adds, “she was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Princess Charlene was previously “grounded” in South Africa as she dealt with an ENT infection and needed a number of corrective surgeries which required her to stay and rest for six months. “Obviously there were consequences of her different surgeries and the procedures she underwent in the last few months,” says Albert. “That certainly was a factor, but at this point I prefer not to comment further. I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue. She hadn’t slept well in a number of days and she wasn’t eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, COVID.”

“Because I know there are rumors out there, let me say: This is not COVID,” Albert continued. “And it’s not cancer-related. It’s not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn’t related to plastic surgery or facial work at all.”

After months of surgeries and tabloid rumors which the couple have denied at length, the option was introduced that the Princess would receive some form of treatment at a facility “elsewhere in Europe.” “She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco,” Albert said, adding, “She was already in favor of it. We knew that. We only wanted it confirmed in front of us. We wanted to tell her that we love her so much, and that we were there for her, and that the most important aspect for her is her health That she shouldn’t worry about anything else. That we all love her, that her children love her, and that we only want the best for her.”

He closed, asking for privacy on behalf of his family. “She needs privacy; as a family we need privacy. She needs time to rest in the best environment possible. Even if we as a family are public figures. When public figures have health issues, they deserve privacy just like any one else. I hope everybody will understand that. Give us the time that we need; give her the time that she needs to heal and get better and be back with her family in Monaco,” he shared. “Charlene never asked to have these problems — but they are there, unfortunately, and we need space and privacy to address them. So I beg everyone to understand that and please leave my family alone for the coming weeks.”