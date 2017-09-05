Prince William Speaks out During First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Prince William made his first public appearance on Tuesday since the news broke that Kate Middleton is pregnant with the royal couple’s third child.

HRH gives a speech on the issue of mental health and the impact it has on policing pic.twitter.com/aSQve22bRU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2017

The Duke of Cambridge attended the Police Chief’s National Mental Health and Policing Conference, where he gave a speech about mental health issues facing first responders.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the former emergency pilot spoke, he was congratulated about the baby news, to which he said, “Thank you, it’s very good news,” before admitting, “There’s not much sleep going on at the moment.”

The 35-year-old alluded to Princess Kate’s acute morning sickness, or Hyperemesis Gravidaram, which she suffered during her pregnancies with George, 4, and Charlotte, 2. In fact, the royal palace announced her pregnancy early (she is not yet three months pregnant) due to her illness.

The princess had to cancel her scheduled event on Monday due to her illness as well. “Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace,” a press release from Kensington Palace said.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Although the royal family officially announced the pregnancy on Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge may have accidentally revealed the news herself earlier this summer.

In July, during a tour of Poland, Princess Kate was handed a newborn baby gift by a well-wisher, and she turned to her husband, saying, “We will just have to have more babies.”

Prince Harry spoke out about the news, saying it was “fantastic” and “great.” He is “very, very happy for them,” as is Queen Elizabeth. The announcement from Kensington Palace read that “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

Photo Credit: Getty / DMC