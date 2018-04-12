Prince William May Have Just Revealed Gender of Upcoming Royal Baby

Kate Middleton is currently pregnant with her third child, and her husband Prince William may have just spilled the beans on whether the family is expecting a little prince or a little princess.

On Tuesday night, William was celebrating his soccer team Aston Villa’s win against rivals Cardiff City, when he seemingly let it slip that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy.

The game’s winning goal was scored by Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, and William told fans, “I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” the Mirror reports.

The royal then paused, reportedly adding, “…or Jackie.”

Middleton is due in April, and royal correspondent Emily Andrews speculated on the TV program Lorraine that the Duchess of Cambridge is potentially slated to welcome her baby on April 23.

“Kate is due on St George’s Day which is the 23rd of April,” Andrews said on the program, via Express.

Prior to Andrews’ report, Kensington Palace had only shared that Middleton was expected to give birth during the month of April.

Middleton and William are already parents to son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte. While the birth is surely an anticipated one, Andrews noted, “It’s not quite the furor or the intensity of when she was pregnant with George.”

Andrews also explained that there is no proof that the latest royal baby will actually be born on the 23rd due to the fact that the Duchess’ first two children were born late.

“She was late with George and Charlotte but I would imagine the baby will be arriving in the last week of April,” the royal correspondent said.

The new baby will become fifth in line to the throne of England upon its arrival, bumping uncle Prince Harry to sixth in line. This lineage is a likely reason Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle recently announced that they would not be inviting politicians to their upcoming wedding, a decision that was made with the Queen’s Government’s input. Kensington Palace shared the news with royal reporters on Tuesday.

The decision applies to international and local politicians alike, meaning close-to-home members of government like British Prime Minister Theresa May, as well as across-the-pond figures like U.S. President Donald Trump, will not be receiving an invite to the royal wedding.

A KP spokesman says: “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.” — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 10, 2018

A notable name now likely missing from the guest list due to this new announcement is former U.S. President Barack Obama, whom many thought would attend the nuptials due to his friendship with Harry.

