Prince William Made a Joke About Prince Harry in His Wedding Speech That He Thought Was 'Hilarious'

Prince William managed to add a lighthearted jab about younger brother Prince Harry during his wedding reception speech back on April 29, 2011, recalled musician Claire Jones, who held the title of Official Harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2007 to 2011, to PEOPLE in honor of William's 10-year wedding anniversary to Kate Middleton Thursday.

While thanking everyone who was involved in making his big day so special, Jones recalled being singled out during the Buckingham Palace reception. "He made a lovely little remark about me," Jones recalled of the afternoon event. "The first thing he said to me was, 'Did you hear what I said in my speech?' I said I did, but I asked him to remind me because I hadn't heard it all. He said, 'Thank goodness Claire turned up to play the harp because otherwise, we'd have to get my brother to play it instead.'"

William "thought that was hilarious," Jones added. "I thought it was quite funny he said that. He was very accommodating and warm. I wished them well, and I said I hoped they would have a happy and joyful life together." Jones also had a warm moment with the bride that day when Middleton noticed they were both wearing Alexander McQueen, even if Jones made a point to note hers was borrowed.

"She looked divine. But the first thing she said to me was, "Oh my goodness, you look gorgeous!" Jones remembered. "I thought she's the star of the show. She loves fashion and is really into designers and knows her stuff, so it was really nice of her to say that." After the day had come to a close, Jones said the first person in the royal family to thank her was Prince Harry. "He was really, really down-to-earth, very friendly and easy to talk to," she revealed. "Straight away he said, 'Thank you for being here and taking the time to play. It sounds wonderful.'"

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were also members of the royal family to come over to speak with her, and the bridesmaids and flower girls couldn't get enough of her instrument. "The little ones wanted to have a go on the harp," she said. "They were really going for it with their little hands going up and down the harp. The Prince of Wales is a family man and was really enjoying it."